Correction

It was pointed out to me that I misunderstood. I read it to mean even if you had the hardware you wouldn't be able to play Stadia until you were allowed access. This is incorrect; you may not receive the hardware on the 19th unless you were one of the first to order it.

This is still pretty poor on Google's part. The whole point of a preorder system is to get your product on the day of launch. Google knew how many Founder's Edition Stadia's it had, there is no reason for them not to ship them all out, to be ready in time for November 19.

I have left the original article untouched so you can see my error.

Things just keep getting worse for those of us who preordered the Founder's Edition of Stadia, the gaming ecosystem from Google. First, we found out that our controllers wouldn't work wirelessly unless connected to a Chromecast Ultra, and now The Verge have been told that not everyone who ordered a Founder's Edition, and certainly no one who orders the new Premiere Edition, will get to play on the launch day of November 19, 2019.