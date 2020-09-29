A new workaround app called 'Stadium Full Screen Browser' will let users play Google Stadia through a web browser on iOS 14.

Reddit user zmknox took to r/Stadia to announce a new highly specialized browser app for iOS, available to download from the App Store. From the post:

Over the past few weeks, some tricks were floating around this subreddit for get Stadia working on iOS 14. I decided to ship a highly specialized browser app to the App Store which can make doing this super easy. "Stadium" is a full screen, mostly single page serving, browser that allows you to change the user agent, and supports any game controller iOS can understand. When you open it, you give it your primary URL and a custom user agent.

The app is indeed available for iOS 14, and apparently features full-screen view, authentication support, and even support for a Bluetooth game controller.

Stadium Full Screen Browser

There are some pretty specific steps you need to follow to use the app with Stadia. From the post:

Set primary URL to https://stadia.google.com/home Set user agent to Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/85.0.4183.83 Safari/537.36 In the … menu, select Authenticate, and visit https://accounts.google.com/ After you've signed in to your Google account, tap done. You may also need to select "Go Home" from the … menu. That's it! Now every time you launch Stadium, it brings you right to the Stadia landing page.

The post says the browser is free and has no ads or tracking code. It reportedly works with Made for iPhone game controllers including the Xbox One S and Elite Series 2 controller, and PlayStation's DualShock 4 controller. Ironically, the only controller that definitely doesn't seem to work os the Google Stadia Controller.

If you're interested in this workaround and try it out, be sure to let us know how it goes in the comments or over on Twitter!