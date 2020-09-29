What you need to know
- You can now play Google Stadia on iOS.
- That's thanks to a workaround app called 'Stadium Full Screen Browser.'
- It's a full screen web browser that even features controller support.
A new workaround app called 'Stadium Full Screen Browser' will let users play Google Stadia through a web browser on iOS 14.
Reddit user zmknox took to r/Stadia to announce a new highly specialized browser app for iOS, available to download from the App Store. From the post:
Over the past few weeks, some tricks were floating around this subreddit for get Stadia working on iOS 14. I decided to ship a highly specialized browser app to the App Store which can make doing this super easy.
"Stadium" is a full screen, mostly single page serving, browser that allows you to change the user agent, and supports any game controller iOS can understand. When you open it, you give it your primary URL and a custom user agent.
The app is indeed available for iOS 14, and apparently features full-screen view, authentication support, and even support for a Bluetooth game controller.
There are some pretty specific steps you need to follow to use the app with Stadia. From the post:
- Set primary URL to https://stadia.google.com/home
- Set user agent to Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/85.0.4183.83 Safari/537.36
- In the … menu, select Authenticate, and visit https://accounts.google.com/
- After you've signed in to your Google account, tap done. You may also need to select "Go Home" from the … menu.
- That's it! Now every time you launch Stadium, it brings you right to the Stadia landing page.
The post says the browser is free and has no ads or tracking code. It reportedly works with Made for iPhone game controllers including the Xbox One S and Elite Series 2 controller, and PlayStation's DualShock 4 controller. Ironically, the only controller that definitely doesn't seem to work os the Google Stadia Controller.
If you're interested in this workaround and try it out, be sure to let us know how it goes in the comments or over on Twitter!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How to watch Google's Pixel 5 event livestream on September 30
Between new Pixel phones and an all-new Chromecast, we're expecting a few different hardware announcements from Google's "Launch Night In" event on Septemeber 30. Here's how you can tune-in and watch it!
Review: Until you Fall will punish you, but it's worth it
Until You Fall is a VR roguelite that'll challenge your skills with a blade, your wits, and your arm muscles. It's now available on the Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2, PlayStation VR (PSVR), and PC VR platforms including SteamVR and Oculus Rift.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series now getting the One UI 2.5 update in the U.S.
The One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ phones has finally started rolling out in the U.S.
Spice up your smartphone or tablet with the best icon packs for Android
Being able to customize your device is fantastic as it helps to make your device even more of "your own". With the power of Android, you can use third-party launchers to add custom icon themes and these are just some of our favorites.