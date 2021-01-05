What you need to know
- Xiaomi Mi 10i is now official in India.
- Just as expected, the Mi 10i is a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.
- The phone has been priced at ₹20,999 ($287) in the country.
In November last year, Redmi introduced two new 5G-enabled Redmi Note 9 series phones in China: Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. Just as expected, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has now been launched in India as the Mi 10i. The phone will go up against Motorola's Moto G 5G and is also likely to steal buyers from the highly popular OnePlus Nord.
The Xiaomi Mi Note 10i sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is Qualcomm's 8nm Snapdragon 750G chipset, which has been coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.
Around the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup that includes a 108MP MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone's 16MP selfie camera is housed within the centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.
Some of the other key features of the Mi Note 10i include a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, stereo speakers, and IP53 water resistance. On the software side of things, the Mi 10i will ship with Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box.
The Mi 10i will be available in three different configurations in India, with prices starting at ₹20,999 ($287) for the base 6GB/64GB version. Xiaomi has priced the 6GB/128GB variant of the phone at ₹21,999 ($301), while the 8GB/128GB version will retail for ₹23,999 ($328) in the country. The phone will go on sale via Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Xiaomi's retail partners across the country starting January 7.
Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is currently the only value flagship on sale with a 144Hz display and a 108MP camera. The phone also has a massive 5000mAh battery, stereo speakers, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
One of the Pixel 4a 5G's most annoying bugs just got fixed
The January 2021 security patch is rolling out now. In addition to the usual assortment of vulnerability fixes, there are a bunch of Pixel-specific improvements that owners can look forward to.
Here's when your OnePlus Nord will get the OxygenOS 11 (Android 11) update
OnePlus has announced that the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build for the OnePlus Nord will be released later this week. The first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series devices is also expected to arrive "soon."
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 paves the way for sub-$250 5G phones in 2021
The Snapdragon 480 is here, and it delivers 5G-enabled budget phones in 2021. Here's what you need to know about Qualcomm's latest 5G chipset.
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020
Xiaomi is the brand to beat in the value segment, and it offers excellent phones ranging from $100 entry-level options all the way to $700 flagships. These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020.