The Xiaomi Mi Note 10i sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is Qualcomm's 8nm Snapdragon 750G chipset, which has been coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

In November last year, Redmi introduced two new 5G-enabled Redmi Note 9 series phones in China: Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. Just as expected , the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has now been launched in India as the Mi 10i. The phone will go up against Motorola's Moto G 5G and is also likely to steal buyers from the highly popular OnePlus Nord .

Around the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup that includes a 108MP MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone's 16MP selfie camera is housed within the centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

Some of the other key features of the Mi Note 10i include a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, stereo speakers, and IP53 water resistance. On the software side of things, the Mi 10i will ship with Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box.

The Mi 10i will be available in three different configurations in India, with prices starting at ₹20,999 ($287) for the base 6GB/64GB version. Xiaomi has priced the 6GB/128GB variant of the phone at ₹21,999 ($301), while the 8GB/128GB version will retail for ₹23,999 ($328) in the country. The phone will go on sale via Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Xiaomi's retail partners across the country starting January 7.