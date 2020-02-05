Earlier this week, Xiaomi's India chief Manu Kumar Jain shared a teaser on Twitter for Redmi's upcoming products. Even though no details were revealed in that teaser, Jain did mention that the company's 2020 lineup would come with powerful processors and a powerful user experience. Redmi India today released a new video teaser for its upcoming devices, which are said to be "coming soon."

Even though the latest video teaser released by Redmi was tweeted with the same #MorePowertoRedmi hashtag as the one shared by Jain, the video shows off the silhouette of what looks like a power bank. The teaser suggests the Xiaomi sub-brand will be launching a new power bank alongside the Redmi 9 and other products that it plans to launch in the country in the near future.

Redmi had launched the Redmi Note 7 series in the Indian market in February last year, which makes it more likely that the company is teasing the launching of the Redmi Note 9 series. The Redmi Note 9 series will succeed the Redmi Note 8 series that the brand had launched in India in October last year.

The Redmi 9 series may also debut in the country before the end of the first quarter. Rumors suggest the Redmi 9 could be powered by MediaTek's gaming-centric Helio G70 chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It is also expected to sport a 6.6-inch display with a waterdrop notch at the top.

