A new rumor out of China claims Xiaomi is working on a mid-range phone powered by an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series "SM7350" chipset. The phone is expected to be part of the company's Mi 11 series and could be marketed as the Mi 11 Lite (via Android Authority).

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed in a post on Weibo that the upcoming Mi 11 Lite will sport an OLED display with a hole-punch cutout for a single selfie camera. Around the back of the phone could be a triple-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor and a 5x telephoto lens.

While there is little that we know about the Snapdragon "SM7350" at this point, some are speculating that it could be a successor to the Snapdragon 765G chipset, which powers some of the best Android phones currently available. Since the Snapdragon 765G carries the SM7250 part number, it is certainly possible that "SM7350" is the rumored Snapdragon 775G. Like Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, the Snapdragon 775G is expected to be built on a 5nm process.