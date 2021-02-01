What you need to know
- A new leak claims Xiaomi is working on a "Lite" variant of the Mi 11 with mid-range specs.
- It is tipped to come with an unannounced Snapdragon 700-series chipset, a hole-punch display, and a 64MP main camera.
- The vanilla Redmi K40 is also rumored to feature the same Snapdragon "SM7350" chip as the Mi 11 Lite.
A new rumor out of China claims Xiaomi is working on a mid-range phone powered by an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series "SM7350" chipset. The phone is expected to be part of the company's Mi 11 series and could be marketed as the Mi 11 Lite (via Android Authority).
Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed in a post on Weibo that the upcoming Mi 11 Lite will sport an OLED display with a hole-punch cutout for a single selfie camera. Around the back of the phone could be a triple-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor and a 5x telephoto lens.
While there is little that we know about the Snapdragon "SM7350" at this point, some are speculating that it could be a successor to the Snapdragon 765G chipset, which powers some of the best Android phones currently available. Since the Snapdragon 765G carries the SM7250 part number, it is certainly possible that "SM7350" is the rumored Snapdragon 775G. Like Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, the Snapdragon 775G is expected to be built on a 5nm process.
Xiaomi Redmi 9
The Redmi 9 is among the most affordable Xiaomi phones currently available. It comes with a large 6.53-inch display, MediaTek's gaming-focused Helio G80 chipset, a large 5020mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup featuring a 13MP main sensor.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's how Samsung can make the Galaxy S21 FE one of 2021's best phones
The Galaxy S20 FE took the smartphone market by storm last year, so what's next? Here's what we could expect (and hope) to see in its inevitable successor.
Review: Google Stadia is finally worth it in 2021
After over a year on the market, Google Stadia is finally starting to prove itself as a legitimate gaming platform. There's plenty of room to grow, so this will be a crucial year for Stadia.
1More ComfoBuds review: Amazing comfort and not much else
The 1More ComfoBuds deliver on the promise of a small and comfortable design, but outside of that, the rest of the experience isn't so hot.
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020
Xiaomi is the brand to beat in the value segment, and it offers excellent phones ranging from $100 entry-level options all the way to $700 flagships. These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020.