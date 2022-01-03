Withings is known for its impressive smart scales that can do more than just tell you your weight. Devices like the Withings Body Cardio smart scale can tell you your BMI, fat percentage, heart health, bone mass, and more in just a few seconds. However, Withings is taking things up a notch with its latest Body Scan smart scale, announced at CES 2022.

With the new Body Scan smart scale, Withings aims to top some of the best smart scales by putting an entire health station in your home. However, unlike what you'll find at gyms or health centers, this version is scaled down (no pun intended).

Source: Withings

Body Scan is made with a single high-strength tempered glass with four weight sensors and 14 ITO electrodes. Ticked in at the top edge is a retractable handle that houses four stainless steel electrodes. This combination of sensors gives the scale precise weight management that Withings says is accurate to 0.1lbs (50 grams). It also enables more advanced readings with 6-lead ECG and segmental body composition analysis.

Thanks to Body Scan's multi-frequency Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) sensor (similar to what's found on the Galaxy Watch 4), users can take various measurements such as whole-body fat and water percentage, muscle and bone mass, and much more in less than three seconds. Plus, it can give readings for individual body parts from your torso to your arms and legs, which is particularly useful for health professionals and athletes to identify fat mass distribution or muscle imbalances.

Withings partnered with Impeto Medical to enable track sweat gland activity tracking. This sends small currents to the feet to measure the response of the sweat glands, which can help determine the health of small nerve fibers. This can help you determine ways to improve your lifestyle, such as adopting healthier eating habits or getting in regular activity, something a lot of us could probably get more of.

Of course, many of these readings, which will soon include heart rate, ECG recordings, and vascular age, can be viewed on Body Scan's 3.2-inch color LCD, but they all come together via the Withings app. Users can sync many of their measurements to other apps such as Apple Health and Google Fit, and Withings' app also provides access to actionable insights and personalized plans for users to set and maintain their goals.