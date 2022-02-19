While you can technically install an SSD without a heatsink in your PS5, it's highly recommended you either get one with a heatsink built-in or purchase one separately to add. As good as the PS5 is at dissipating heat with its fans, it can still get really warm, and that's only compounded with an additional SSD in the internal expansion slot. So if you're wondering whether or not you should use a heatsink, the answer will almost always be yes (provided that the one you're using doesn't already have a built-in heatsink), and they are pretty cheap to get from places like Amazon.

Because SSDs with heatsinks tend to be more expensive and sell out quicker, it might be easier for you to purchase a standard M.2 SSD and attach a heatsink onto it yourself. You'll just need to make sure that the SSD you buy meets Sony's requirements. Thankfully, the best PS5 SSDs come from reputable brands and work really well.