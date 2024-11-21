I don't care much for watch apps, but I'm giving them a second chance

Wear OS Weekly My new weekly column focuses on the state of Wear OS, from new developments and updates to the latest apps and features we want to highlight.

My initial bias against both Wear OS watches and Apple Watches was that wrist-based apps felt too limited when my phone was always right there. Why not buy a "dumber" watch that lasts a week or two instead if I don't need apps? I've even spoken to several avid Wear OS users who love having actionable notifications and Google Assistant, but when I asked them what their favorite Wear OS apps were, they couldn't think of any.

So I know I'm not alone in this feeling; unless you buy a standalone LTE watch specifically to leave your phone at home, you're probably not going to use the apps all that often — aside from obvious ones like workouts or answering calls.

But as I've begun to use watches like the Pixel Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Ultra more extensively, I've surprised myself and found a few Google apps that I rarely use on my phone but love to use on my watch. Most recently, I've had a mini-love affair with the Recorder app — which was added in Wear OS 5 — and Google Keep Notes.

As much as I depend on Gmail, Drive, and Chrome daily, I mainly use them on my laptop unless I'm out and about. Otherwise, I find it hard to get attached to any particular Google app or tool when they're likely to get deprecated (aka Killed by Google™) at any given moment.

However, my new Wear OS focus and these voice-based apps are rekindling my enthusiasm for Google apps, and now I'm on the hunt to find more Wear OS apps that are actually fun to use.

Google Recorder: My new audio diary/reminder tool

I'm not thrilled that, in my mid-30s, I seem to forget a lot these days unless I write it down. I tap out phone notes or add reminders to my to-do app, but it's not always convenient, and I frequently spit out some rapid-fire text that makes sense at the time but is gibberish later.

Now, I've started using the Google Recorder app and Tile to take audio notes that sync to my Pixel 9. Later, I can generate a transcript to copy to other apps; it also syncs to recorder.google.com.

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Android Central team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I wish I could edit its imperfect transcripts or see them on the watch itself, but it's certainly better than having no text at all! Recorder comes in handy for recording meeting notes on the fly without having to awkwardly hold my phone out. And I can't stress enough how useful the Recorder app has turned out for random moments of my day.

After training runs, I've taken to recording post-run summaries of how it went, any cool things I saw, and goals for future runs; later on, I copy the transcript over to a Google Doc, add my Strava stats and any photos, and just like that, I have a full-on running diary that feels more organic than typing everything out later.

(I also tried doing this with my Garmin Fenix 8, but the lack of phone syncs and transcription makes its recorder app less useful, for now.)

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

I used to jot down notes of my weirdest dreams to remember later, but squinting half-awake at my phone screen was annoying, and the notes never made much sense. Seriously, try to understand this one: "Thanksgiving, Jedi/yoda, headless horseman chasing me and cloned itself." That's a real dream note I made.

Now, I've taken to sneaking into the bathroom and whispering out a quick dream summary with the door closed so I don't wake up my partner. They're still nonsense, but I can describe the nonsense with more context because I'm not restricted by thumb-typing speed. Now, the next time I'm menaced by a headless horseman on Thanksgiving, I'll have more information to go on.

I'm not going out of my way to use the Recorder app, and it's still sometimes easier to type out things I want to remember. But I love having the option.

Google Keep Notes: Checking off my day

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

I've been using the Microsoft To Do app to keep myself organized for personal goals, chores, packing lists, and so on since before Microsoft bought it (remember Wunderlist?). So I've never felt the need to use Google Keep.

But since there's no Wear OS To Do app, I've taken to creating to-do lists in Keep every Monday morning and then checking them off my wrist throughout the work week so I don't lose track of any goals.

I also use Keep's voice-transcribed note function for the same reason as the Recorder app: to remind myself of things later without having to find and unlock my phone or type things out. I know I could do that just as easily in the mobile app, but I like the way Wear OS feels more casual and immediate for these apps.

Limited, with much potential

My initial skepticism still applies to a lot of other Wear OS apps. The initial time saved by using Wear OS is usually offset by the small display, the finicky touchscreen for typing things out on a little QWERTY keyboard, and the unreliable transcript when using voice-to-text.

Now, I'm happy to give Wear OS apps a second shot and acknowledge that I don't have to pull out my phone for everything. But I'm also hoping that the recent focus on Gemini AI will make its way to Wear OS watches so that apps can benefit from greater smarts when it comes to voice-to-text and commands. I still don't want to spend any time typing on a watch if I can help it.

Do you have a favorite Wear OS app that you prefer to use over the normal Android mobile version? I'm looking for future apps to highlight in this column and will happily take any recommendations!