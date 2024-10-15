Which finger should you wear the Oura Ring 4 on?

What finger should you wear the Oura Ring 4 on? Best answer: In Oura's official sizing guide, they state that "Your Oura Ring can be worn on any finger. We recommend the index, middle, or ring finger for optimal performance." However, on this Oura support page, they state, "we recommend wearing your Oura Ring on your index finger" and that "the middle or ring fingers are the next best but try to avoid fingers with large knuckles" because it's more likely for the Oura Ring 4 to get stuck or for you to choose a size that's too large. Oura's reps told us specifically that they recommend wearing the Oura Ring 4 on your non-dominant index finger for the most consistent fit. But if you're between sizes on that finger, it's better to choose another finger where the fit is more snug.

Finding the right Oura Ring 4 finger and size for you

(Image credit: Oura)

Choosing your Oura Ring 4 finger and size isn't as simple as just matching your Oura Ring Gen 3 choices.

The Oura Ring 4 has a new titanium design, new enhanced sensors, smarter automatic workout detection, and longer battery life. Whatever Oura did to achieve these upgrades, it changed the size of the ring compared to the last generation, so you'll need the new sizing kit to confirm your size.

While American buyers can go to Best Buy for an in-store sizing, we recommend against it. You should wear your dummy ring sizer for 24 hours because your finger size changes from day to night; you may find a ring snug during the day but uncomfortable at night, or too loose for a proper reading.

(Image credit: Oura)

Here is our recommendation: First, wear the ring on your non-dominant hand. Right-handed people can wear it on their right hand, but you'll find it gets in the way during random activities like cooking or using the bathroom, and it becomes easier for the Oura Ring 4 to get dirty or scratched.

Second, try the ring on your left index finger first, as that's most likely to get accurate results. Samsung also recommends the left index finger for the Galaxy Ring, and we've seen similar recommendations from other brands.

The middle or ring finger is your backup. We've heard of people using smart rings as a replacement for wedding bands, but single people will probably avoid that.

Lastly, don't be afraid to wear your Oura Ring 4 on multiple fingers. Our fingers expand during workouts because of excess blood flow or can swell at night due to sleeping position, arthritis, or other health or diet concerns. One thing you can do is swap to a different finger or hand preemptively before a run or before you go to sleep, knowing it'll stay snug.

To be clear, you should have a primary Oura Ring 4 finger where the ring fits snugly during the day. But don't be afraid to experiment!