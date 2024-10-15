How long is the Oura Ring 4 battery life? Best answer: The Oura Ring 4 can last up to eight days with its battery fully charged. However, it's an estimated figure based on the company's internal testing. Oura says that the wearable's actual battery endurance will depend on individual usage and many other factors.

Some information about the Oura Ring 4's battery life, and how you can make it even better

Smart rings seem to be the next big thing in the world of wearable technology, with several new players making their presence felt in the segment. That being said, Oura continues to be the most well-known brand in this space, and the Finnish company's newest product — the Oura Ring 4 — looks poised to strengthen that position further.

Made fully from titanium, the Oura Ring 4 features a refreshed design with recessed sensors, which should allow for increased comfort and better accuracy. Speaking of which, the wearable comes with 'Smart Sensing' technology that works alongside an improved algorithm to continuously record a plethora of health & wellness metrics.

Of course, all these advanced sensors require power, and the Oura Ring 4 has that in abundance. According to Oura's claims, the smart ring can go up to eight days with a fully charged battery. This is something we'll only be able to test out when we review this thing, but given that the Oura Ring (Gen 3) impressed Android Central's Derrek Lee with its solid battery life, we have high hopes for the latest-generation wearable.

(Image credit: Oura)

As is the case with any modern gadget, the actual battery endurance of Oura Ring 4 is going to depend on individual use and other factors like ring size, activities logged, and more. Oura recommends following a few tips and tricks to get the most out of the smart ring's battery life, and some of them are mentioned below:

Keep the wearable's firmware updated to the latest version. This can be done via the companion app, and the smart ring must have over 30 percent juice left in the tank.

Charge the battery to at least 30 percent before going to bed.

Enable Airplane Mode and low battery notifications.

With its premium build quality, industry-leading activity tracking hardware, and great battery life, the Oura Ring 4 is all but certain to take over the crown of the best smart ring from its predecessor. It's comfortable enough to be worn at all times, features a laundry list of sensors, and is available in a wide range of sizes and finishes. Having a starting price of $349, it doesn't come cheap, but if you want a stylish and feature-packed activity tracker for your finger, this one is definitely worth checking out.

