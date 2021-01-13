EA has had an exclusive license to work on different Star Wars games over the last eight years, producing titles such as the newest Battlefront games, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Squadrons. Thanks to Wired, we've learned that Disney via Lucasfilm Games is partnering with Ubisoft Massive on an open world Star Wars game.

When Wired asked about what has happened with the EA partnership, they didn't get specific information but only confirmation that Disney is now working with multiple development partners. "EA has been and will continue to be a very strategic and important partner for us now and going forward," said Sean Shoptaw, senior vice president of Global Games and Interactive Experiences at Disney. "But we did feel like there's room for others."

Shoptaw added that "For us to go capture the amount of quality that exists in the world and be fast to market, it would be a big challenge for us to do that internally."

Lucasfilm Games isn't just partnering for Star Wars titles, with an announcement yesterday revealing that Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames are now recruiting for an Indiana Jones title. It's currently unknown what this means for the Avatar game that Massive Entertainment is working on, though presumably it's still in some form of early development.