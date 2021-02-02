Huawei used to make some of the best Android phones you could buy. You probably never used one if you live in the U.S., but in many other parts of the world, Huawei phones were popular enough to keep the company in a head-to-head race with Samsung as the world's largest smartphone maker. Huawei makes great phones but they all need great software for anyone to care about them. Ars Technica has a wonderfully complete breakdown of Huawei's HarmonyOS 2 beta program written up that you totally need to take a look at. It covers the world's previously largest phone manufacturer's woes when it comes to software after the Chinese giant was placed on the U.S. Entity list and can no longer do business with Google, and on its own, that's an incredibly complex subject to tackle. Or it should have been. It turns out that after all the smoke and mirrors, HarmonyOS, as it stands right now, is just Android 10 with as much "Google" and "Android" scrubbed away as possible. This makes perfect sense and is exactly the right move for Huawei to make because the majority of Android as an operating system is free and open — and nobody, not even U.S. officials, can decide who gets to use it or how. But the execution of it is a mess of epic proportions. Of course, if this were the whole story it would be pretty boring and little more than a blip in your news reader. According to Wang Chenglu, president of Huawei's consumer BG software department, HarmonyOS is built completely in-house, expects to be in place on over 300 million devices by year's end, and is definitely not a copy of Android. Oops.

I want to be fair here. Huawei does have a second operating system designed to replace the western software on IoT devices called OpenHarmony. It uses Huawei's liteOS microkernel and none of the software in its world runs on or in Android. But this is not HarmonyOS 2 beta that Huawei is courting developers with. HarmonyOS version 2 beta is — and nobody is kidding here — the open-source bits of Android 10 compiled with some Huawei visuals on top. Huawei's other OS does look to be an in-house product, but it's not for phones. Here's where we need to stop and thank Ars Technica's Ron Amadeo for taking one for the team. To get to try the beta, Ron was forced to send a photo of his passport and go through a background check which the CCP almost certainly has filed away somewhere in case of ... something. But yes, Huawei forces potential and interested developers into submitting this documentation and waiting out a two-day background check. I can't think of any scenario where that's not completely ridiculous. There's also nothing you can download and run on local hardware, with HarmonyOS 2 beta being used through the cloud from a phone plugged into a PC somewhere in mainland China. In addition, the developer documentation is literally pages of PR language and outdated, overarching descriptions of what HarmonyOS was sold as — a China-built competitor to Android and iOS — and not what it really is. You can see all the dirty details in Ars Technica's original article so I'm not going to hash through all of them. And there is a lot to hash through! It all leaves me with one huge glaring question: Why? Why did Huawei do this when it didn't have to?