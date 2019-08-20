U.S. President Donald Trump has alleged that Google "manipulated" results of the 2016 election to favor of his rival Hillary Clinton. He wrote in a tweet that his victory "was even bigger than thought" and that Google "should be sued."

Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought! @JudicialWatch

As noted by CNBC, Trump was likely referring to research by psychologist Robert Epstein, which was discussed on Fox Business on Monday morning. Epstein had testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in July that he had found a pro-Clinton bias in Google's search algorithm. This bias, Epstein had claimed, may have led to the shift of between 2.6 and 10.4 million votes in favor of Clinton.

Reacting to the allegation, a Google spokesperson said: