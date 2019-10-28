Earlier this October, Tile released four new Bluetooth trackers that go further and last longer. Now, not only are the trackers improved, but so is the integration with Google Assistant.

Previously when using the Assistant integration, you'd have to use phrases such as "Hey Google, talk to Tile" or "ask Tile to...", but now all you have to say is "Hey Google, where are my keys?" or "ring my wallet."

That's a lot less wordy, and it'll work with Assistant on your phone or one of the many smart speakers or displays on the market — like the new Nest Mini or Nest Hub Max.