Best answer: TikTok can be safe for kids 13 years and older. TikTok is intended for 13+ users according to the app's community guidelines. The app can be safe for teens with proper parental guidance.

What is TikTok?

TikTok is a mobile app that allows users to create unique short videos that range from 15 seconds to 60 seconds. Users can add unique filters, stickers, and all kinds of fun video editing software options, so anyone can become a content creator. By creating these videos, users gain "hearts," comments, and followers. And of course, the more you have, the more people view your creations!

TikTok can be downloaded worldwide by anyone with a smartphone. While that can give you a greater pool of content, it can be dangerous for younger users. Anyone who uses the app may come across mature content via the public stream, hashtag searches, or via explicit lyrics. That, of course, is what earns this app the rating of 13+ rating or Teen rating badge for Google Play Store. If your child happens to have an iOS device, the app rating is 12+ on the Apple App Store.

Parents are advised to take the ratings under consideration, since the app is not intended for young kids. If you're still concerned, you can take steps to ensure your child has a safe experience by utilizing all of the parental control features.

Keeping accounts private

By default, when an account is created on the TikTok app, the account is set to public. Anyone with or without an account can see all of the posts, comments, and content. To ensure that only approved users can see what your kids are up to, make sure that the account is set to private. Here's how to do it.

Open the TikTok app. Select the Me on the bottom of the right-hand corner of the app. Select the three dots in the top left-hand corner. Click Privacy and Safety and turn private account on.

From here, you can control who can post comments, react to posts, have a duet with your child, and send them messages. You can also filter comments. The controls are open so you can decide how much freedom your child has with the app. If you want to go a step forward and restrict content, you can do it by following these steps.

Open the TikTok app. Select the Me on the bottom of the right-hand corner of the app. Select the three dots in the top left-hand corner. Click Digital Wellbeing under general category. Enable Restricted Mode.

In addition to limiting who can see your child's content and access, you can also restrict their screentime. There's an option in the Digital Wellbeing category that provides a 1-hour time block to use TikTok. After that time passes, your child can't access the app without your passcode.

Using TikTok safely

TikTok can be a safe place for kids 13 or older, but parents are encouraged to discuss online safety and best practices. It is up to the parents to talk to kids about appropriate content. Predators have been known to flock to places where there are many kids, and TikTok is no different. Although it's an awesome program for creating content, many online predators use the platform to contact and solicit children. Parents are encouraged to warn their kids about the online dangers of predators, regardless of what they do online.

The TikTok app community guidelines are a great resource and parents should become familiar with them to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. If followed correctly, parents and kids can worry less and create more.