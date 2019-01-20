The iRobot Roomba 690 self-charging robot vacuum cleaner is down to just $247.99 on Amazon. It normally sells for around $300. This price matches a low we've only seen once before during the Black Friday holiday shopping season.

You can schedule it from your phone using the iRobot Home app, and it is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. It has an auto-adjusting cleaning head to automatically adapt its height depending on the floor type, and a full suite of sensors to help guide it around furniture and clean your whole floor.

After 60 minutes of cleaning, it will return to its charging base to recharge itself. You can use the included Dual-Mode Virtual Wall Barrier to manage which area of your home the Roomba cleans and which area it stays away from. Users give it 4.1 stars based on 2,740 reviews.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.