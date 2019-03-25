Amazon has the iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum available for $224.99. Usually it costs $25 more than that, and this is the best price since the winter of 2017. Today's deal is one of just three significant price drops in this item's history.

This handy gadget features a three-stage cleaning system and dual brushes. That means a more efficient clean each and every time. The built-in Dirt Detect sensors means the vacuum will work harder on tougher areas, and there are also sensors that help the robot navigate obstacles like furniture and stairs. The edge-sweeping brush will make your baseboards gleam, and the vacuum intelligently returns to its base after the battery needs to be recharged. Each cleaning cycle lasts for up to 90 minutes. The vacuum works on both hard flooring and carpet. Just remember not to let it clean up after your pets.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.