Woot is offering the eufy RoboVac 11+ for just $99.99 today only. The factory reconditioned model comes with a 60-day eufy warranty. While this robotic vacuum is not currently for sale at Amazon, it averaged around $230 there and we never saw it drop below $125. It also has over 1,000 user reviews there, giving it a 3.9 star average.

The RoboVac 11+ works great on hard floors and low-pile carpets. It features a 3-point cleaning system with a wide rolling brush, two side brushes, and powerful suction for a thorough clean. It also has eufy's BoostIQ technology that automatically increases suction power when extra vacuuming strength is needed. The vacuum is packed with sensors to help it navigate around your home, avoid obstacles, and prevent it falling down stairs and it automatically returns to the charging base when power is low.

See at Woot

