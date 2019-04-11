Thousands of Amazon employees are listening to your Alexa conversations

Alexa is installed on over 100 million devices around the globe, acquiring billions of user queries in the process. Like all digital assistants, Alexa relies on data models to offer better responses, but it looks like Amazon also gave the digital assistant a helping hand in the form of human reviews. An investigation by Bloomberg has revealed that Amazon has a global team that transcribes and annonates Alexa recordings from around to world to "eliminate gaps in Alexa's understanding of human speech" and allow the assistant to serve up better responses to your queries.

The publication found that Amazon employs thousands of people around the world — both contractors and full-time employees — to review Alexa recordings, with teams spread out across Boston, Costa Rica, India, and Romania. According to an unnamed source, each reviewer parses over 1,000 audio clips over a nine-hour shift, annotating them and feeding them back to the system to improve Alexa's responses. From Bloomberg: