Anyone lucky enough to pick up a PS5 right now should check out some awesome accessories for it that are on sale for Prime Day. The best PS5 and video game deals include discounts on headsets, hard drives, and charging stations for your controllers. Unfortunately, you won't be finding discounts on any first-party accessories from Sony like its Pulse 3D headset or HD Camera. Still, you can get third-party options that are just as nice.

We've rounded up a few accessory deals that caught our eyes that you may be interested in. Whether you're on a budget or looking to spend closer to $100, you should be able to find something for you.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro | $47 off at Amazon Looking for a discounted wireless headset? The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is an excellent choice to pair up with your PlayStation 5. Featuring a detachable microphone, cooling gel-infused earcups, and 7.1 surround sound on PC, it has it all. It's also one of the most comfortable headsets I've ever worn. $133 at Amazon Eumspo DualSense Charging Station | $8 off at Amazon If you like the look of Sony's official DualSense charging station but don't want to spend a full $30, you can get Eumspo's model. It looks almost exactly the same and features convenient LED indicators on the front so you know which controller is charged. Just plug it in through USB and your controller should be charged up in 2 hours. $23 at Amazon Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive | $29 off at Amazon This Seagate Hard Drive is officially licensed to work with PS4 and PS5, so you know you shouldn't have any problems with it. It's another trusted brand that comes with a 3-year limited warranty. 2TB should be plenty of extra space depending on your needs. Though you can't play PS5 off of it, you can store them and any backward compatible games. $60 at Amazon Razer Kraken X | $19 off at Amazon Don't want to splurge on a premium wireless headset? There are excellent budget options available like the wired Razer Kraken X. What's better is that it still features 7.1 surround sound on PC. With memory foam earcups and a bendable cardioid microphone, budget headsets don't get much better than this. $31 at Amazon PS5 Storage Carrying Case | $20 off at Amazon The PS5 is a chonky boy, and not exactly made to be easily transportable. That's why a carrying case can come in handy if you want to take your system and its accessories on the go. This waterproof case can be carried over your shoulder and has enough room for your console and a few accessories like some controllers or headsets. $70 at Amazon HyperX Cloud Flight S | $46 off at Amazon HyperX's Cloud lineup has some sales this Prime Day with the Cloud Flight S. Packed with 7.1 surround sound, 30 hours of battery life, 90-degree rotating earcups, and a detachable microphone, it's well worth the money. Pair it up with your PS4, PS5, or PC and treat your ears to a fantastic audio experience. $114 at Amazon SteelSeries Arctis 3 | $20 off at Amazon When it comes to comfort, the SteelSeries Arctis lineup is king. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, VR, and mobile, you'll be able to use it on almost any device. Its ski goggle suspension headband makes it so that you can wear it for hours on end, and its clear cast mic features background noise cancellation. $49 at Amazon