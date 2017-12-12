Bezels are about to get smaller, and buttons are about to start going away.
One of the leading biometrics technology companies, Synaptics, has announced a big breakthrough in phone authentication: in-display fingerprint sensors. The new "Clear ID FS9500" (catchy name) fingerprint sensor is designed for smartphones with near-bezel-free displays, and provides fingerprint authentication on demand completely within the display panel itself.
The Clear ID FS9500 sensor offers the same type of one-touch authentication we know today, but does it underneath the display glass — and it can handle a variety of situations including wet, dry and cold fingers. As you'd expect, it integrates a complete security stack with AES encryption and a variety of authentication features that companies can choose from. Seeing as it otherwise works the same as a dedicated hardware sensor, one of the great features of this in-display solution is that it can be turned on and off at will, meaning that unlike traditional sensors it doesn't occupy any space on the body of the phone when not needed.
We've seen technical demonstrations of this type of technology, but Synaptics is making this announcement because it says that it is already in mass production in partnership with a "top five" smartphone company. That already narrows things down a bit, but Synaptics has a couple other hints that seem too good to be a coincidence. In its press release, the company specifically calls out the demand for "bezel-free OLED infinity displays," which is interestingly the exact type of naming Samsung has applied to its curved displays in the flagship Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8.
This in-screen fingerprint sensor technology could certainly end up in all sorts of phones in 2018, but given the hints here we wouldn't be surprised if the Samsung Galaxy S9 was one of the first. Following the relative debacle of the Galaxy S8's rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and promises of upgraded iris scanning on the GS9, we could see the removal of the dedicated physical fingerprint sensor on the new phone.
In any case, we know a big-name manufacturer will have this Synaptics technology integrated into a phone soon. And that looks like it'll be a win for everyone.
Press release:
Synaptics Brings World's First In-Display Fingerprint Sensors for Smartphones to Mass Production with a Top Five OEM
Clear ID Optical Sensors are Faster, More Convenient and Secure than Alternative Biometrics SAN JOSE, Calif. – December 12, 2017 – Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), the leading developer of human interface solutions, today announced mass production with a top five OEM of its new Clear ID™ FS9500 family of optical in-display fingerprint sensors. Designed for smartphones with infinity displays, Synaptics' Clear ID in-display fingerprint sensors magically activate in the display only when needed. Clear ID is faster than alternative biometrics such as 3D facial, highly-secure with SentryPoint™ technology, and very convenient with one-touch/one-step biometric authentication directly in the touchscreen display area of smartphones.
The new Synaptics Clear ID optical fingerprint sensors deliver one-touch high-resolution scanning through full cover glass and enable sleek, button-free, bezel-free infinity displays. Synaptics' highperformance Clear ID FS9500 optical solution excels with wet, dry and cold fingers, and since it's protected by glass, is durable, scratchproof and waterproof. In-display fingerprint technology allows users to securely unlock the device in situations including while it's sitting on the table, at any angle, or while in a car mount. Synaptics' Clear ID performance is twice as fast as 3D facial recognition and requires only one touch to access your smartphone.
Serious Security:
Synaptics optical fingerprint sensors are available with SentryPoint™ technology, offering OEMs a widerange of unique and highly secure authentication features including: Quantum Matcher™ for adaptive fingerprint template matching and authentication; PurePrint™ anti-spoof technology to examine fingerprint images using unique artificial intelligence technology to distinguish between spoofs and actual fingers; and SecureLink™ which combines support for TLS protocol with ECC authentication and AES encryption.
"Consumers prefer fingerprint authentication on the front of the phone, and with the industry quickly shifting to bezel-free OLED infinity displays, the natural placement of the fingerprint sensor is in the display itself," said Kevin Barber, senior vice president and general manager, Mobile Division, Synaptics. "Synaptics' Clear ID fingerprint sensors are faster, more convenient, and more secure than alternative biometrics, and this optical technology represents a major innovation shift and opportunity for the smartphone market."
Reader comments
I really hope it's the S9.
'cause the oversize of the phone and lack of double tap to wake is bad enough without them hiding the fingerprint scanner on the worst place possible - the back - where it easily becomes inaccessible.
Samsung is the only company to call their displays "infinity displays"
From the press briefing posted above:
"The new Synaptics Clear ID optical fingerprint sensors deliver one-touch high-resolution scanning through full cover glass and enable sleek, button-free, bezel-free infinity displays."
I have a Note 8 - and the fingerprint placement suits me fine. But I use the iris scanner more, basically pick my phone up and it unlocks immediately, with glasses on too.
I can confirm. The iris scanner will unlock my phone while wearing polarized sunglasses as well!
Now about that Bixby....It's HORRIBLE!
Ha ha! This is exactly what Apple wanted for the iPhone X. Looks like they'll be copying someone else again...
Motorola needs it bad. A new fresh looking Z3 with bezeless design would be awesome.
Downside is they create a new design and existing mods don't work. Not sure we will see a major design change for another year or 2.
I mean same size so mods would work, but with the fingerprint scanner in the screen that would provide a larger screen.
Qualcomm also have technology to give the same feature, so look for more large-screen-ratio phones with minimal bezels and tighter integration of fingerprint readers over the next 5 years, starting within the next 12-18 months with the high-end tiers.
https://9to5mac.com/2017/06/28/iphone-8-embedded-touch-id-qualcomm-demo/
I don’t think this will make it on the S9’s, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it as a differentiating feature on the Note9. That said, the sooner the better.
Uhh, they say it's currently being manufactured. I doubt that Samsung has started manufacturing Note 9s since the Note 8 was just released. Qualcomm has already said they are making 845 for a manufacturer. So, all signs point to Galaxy 9 and/or perhaps the Galaxy 9+
Everyone here saying this "phone" needs it to help them out. Uh, all phones needs this asap.
Would be great on tablets and smaller laptops too in my opinion.
Top five? Well, that means it's not going to be in the best Android phone you can buy.
Hopped in my DeLorean and caught a peak of a BGR headline from September 10, 2018:
Apple CEO Tim Cook announces reinvention of the in-display fingerprint sensor: "The others may have been 'in-display,' but our sensor is in the in-display. Twice."
Now how long till Apple or Sammy offer billion dolla bids to buy the company.