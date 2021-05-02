Even before a pandemic came along and forced me to stay inside, I went to Starbucks nearly every day. As somebody who has worked from home for the past four years, I relished any excuse to leave my apartment and walk around. Since Starbucks was the closest coffee shop to me, I became a regular, with the baristas knowing my two orders once they saw me enter the store. Part of my reliance on Starbucks was that it was a place close to me that had drinks I enjoyed. The other part was the Starbucks mobile app, which not only makes it easy to pay (especially in putting in mobile orders during a pandemic) but also keeps you coming back for more. Many businesses have apps that "gamify" the experience of being a customer, but Starbucks is one of the best. It's also one of the most sinister. Many businesses have apps that "gamify" the experience of being a customer, but Starbucks is one of the best. Gamification is when gaming and game design elements are used in other services or organizations. For example, when you got a gold star in class as a kid for doing well, that was the gamification of your learning. When you read enough books and got a pizza party out of it, that was gamification. As adults, we're often thrown into gamified systems without even realizing it. On our sites, we use Thinkific, which turns all of our training materials into a quiz that you can beat. You learn how to do your job by playing a game. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more This has become even more popular with the increased proliferation of video games, along with the introduction of mobile apps, which can gamify just about anything. Many successful fitness apps, including Fitbit and MyFitnessPal, utilize achievement systems that reward you by working out or reaching other goals. Zombies, Run!, one of the most entertaining running apps, is successful because it literally turns the act of running into a narrative adventure. The best fitness apps and mental health apps have used different forms of gamification. In fact, Habitica, a habit-forming app, helps you build habits by literally turning them into a role-playing game.

Another place you might see game elements are in rewards apps, which often promise free products if you use them. This isn't anything new; it's an extension of punch or stamp reward cards you could get at businesses that gave you a free item if you spent a certain amount of money or visited enough times. This is at the core of the Starbucks app, which rewards you stars for buying products, which you can then put towards free rewards or discounts. However, it goes even further by providing quests for you to complete to get bonus stars. Come in before 11 a.m. three days in a row and get 60 bonus stars; order three of a specific drink and get 100 bonus stars.

It's all a well-oiled machine that keeps me coming back for more Starbucks despite knowing that it's using my personal data.