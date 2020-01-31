What you need to know
- Electronic Arts held its Q3 earnings call with investors.
- During the call, Electronic Arts confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has sold around 8 million units.
- The company's predictions have been beaten and revised, now expecting to see the game to sell 10 million copies by March.
- You can grab Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PlayStation 4 for $45 at Amazon.
Electronic Arts (EA) recently held its Q3 earnings call after releasing the latest quarterly report, with some interesting results for one of its big 2019 titles. EA confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has sold beyond the company's predictions for the quarter.
Considering that EA's predictions were somewhere between 6 to 8 million copies, it's safe to say Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now north of 8 million copies sold. Since it has surpassed EA's expectations in such a manner, the company has updated its predictions and is now forecasting Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to sell 10 million copies by March 2020.
Jennifer Locke, one of our staff writers, wrote in her review of the game that "This is the Star Wars game we've all been waiting for. It takes the best elements of Tomb Raider, Metroidvanias, and a dash of souls-likes to create a memorable and fun experience with amazing combat that makes you feel like a true Jedi."
Become a Jedi
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Respawn nailed it
This is the Star Wars game we've all been waiting for. It takes the best elements of Tomb Raider, Metroidvanias, and a dash of souls-likes to create a memorable and fun experience with amazing combat that makes you feel like a true Jedi.
