What you need to know
- Stadia's Crowd Play feature is in beta via application.
- Lets YouTube streamers play alongside viewers in games while they watch the stream.
- Requires a Stadia account, a YouTube account, and owning one of several games that support the feature.
YouTube streamers can now sign up to test Stadia's Crowd Play feature, which allows viewers to jump into select Stadia multiplayer games and play alongside the streamer while watching the stream, Google announced on Friday.
The company showed off how the feature works in a short video using one of the games that supports it, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game. Beta users will need to link their YouTube and Stadia accounts, then activate the feature before starting the livestream. Top viewers will receive an invitation to join after selecting a sport within the game, and the streamer can choose to continue playing with the same viewers or remove everyone from the lobby after the session is over.
According to the application beta form, the feature only works with select Stadia games and requires owning at least one through store purchase or claimed through Stadia Pro. The list includes some of the best Stadia games like Borderlands 3, Crayta, Dead by Daylight, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Mortal Kombat 11, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game, Outcasters, Samurai Shodown, and Super Bomberman R Online.
The Crowd Play feature was announced alongside the launch of Stadia in 2019 and had been available for some users via invite-only when Super Bomberman R Online released on the platform last year.
These are the best games available on the Oculus Quest 2
Oculus Quest 2 games are enhanced with the latest graphics and let you enjoy VR experiences untethered. But Oculus Store games can get expensive, so you don't want to waste your money. Here are the best games available in your favorite genres.
Nokia G20 review: An amazing battery can't cancel out its shortcomings
Nokia wants to undercut the best cheap Android phones with the Nokia G20, a $200 phone with a massive battery that will last you several days. Buying the Nokia G20 will save you money on other popular brands, and the phone has some great perks to offer in terms of software and design features. But its slow chipset makes it hard to recommend this phone unless you're on a strict budget.
Google Maps and Waze's differences can make road trips frustrating
When the whole family is loaded up and ready for a long road trip, the last thing you want is to fuss with your navigation. Both Waze and Google Maps have some amazing features to be excellent co-pilots, but there are key features to each platform that makes one better than the other in those areas. When you "need" both apps and all of the features at once, it can make for an irritating...
These are the best Stadia games available to play right now in 2021
With the flexibility of Stadia, you can play all of your favorite games on your TV, phone, computer, laptop, or tablet easily. A Stadia Pro subscription includes some free games, but you can buy even more, ranging from AAA titles to indies and platform exclusives. Here are our picks for the best out there that you won't want to put down.