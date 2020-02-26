If you intend to stick to your current consoles for the time being, you'll still be able to play new Square Enix titles for a while. According to a Q&A held during the company's recent financial results briefing, Square Enix is not interested in making games exclusive to the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 for the time being and will instead develop cross-generation games.

When asked about the company's plan for next-generation consoles, Square Enix stated "The next-generation consoles will have backward compatibility, so we plan for the time being to make our new titles available for both current and next-generation consoles. It will therefore be somewhat farther down the road that we release titles exclusively for the next-generation consoles."

It will be interesting to see what other publishers follow suit in offering cross-generation games for a time and which ones ditch the current hardware as quickly as possible. Square Enix has some major games in its pipeline, such as the impending PlayStation 4 timed exclusive, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, as well as publishing Outriders, a game coming from People Can Fly.