What you need to know
- Square Enix held a Q&A during its recent financial results briefing.
- During the Q&A, the company was asked about its plans for next-generation consoles.
- Square Enix explained it will be making cross-generation games for at least a while.
- You shouldn't expect to see next-generation exclusive games from Square Enix for some time.
If you intend to stick to your current consoles for the time being, you'll still be able to play new Square Enix titles for a while. According to a Q&A held during the company's recent financial results briefing, Square Enix is not interested in making games exclusive to the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 for the time being and will instead develop cross-generation games.
When asked about the company's plan for next-generation consoles, Square Enix stated "The next-generation consoles will have backward compatibility, so we plan for the time being to make our new titles available for both current and next-generation consoles. It will therefore be somewhat farther down the road that we release titles exclusively for the next-generation consoles."
It will be interesting to see what other publishers follow suit in offering cross-generation games for a time and which ones ditch the current hardware as quickly as possible. Square Enix has some major games in its pipeline, such as the impending PlayStation 4 timed exclusive, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, as well as publishing Outriders, a game coming from People Can Fly.
Sci-Fi Meets Savagery
Outriders
Outriders embraces the looter shooter formula in a three-player cooperative setting, exploring classed-based role-playing to augment its unrestrained combat. While headed to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC this holiday, it's also among Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 launch libraries.
