Spotify today announced new personalized mixed, aimed at bringing subscribers more of the same kind of music they already know and love. The company announced the move today on its blog, adding that it would be an expansion of the current Made for You hub. This currently features 7 daily mixes, and is a lot like what Google announced for YouTube Music.

The new personalized mixes announced today would include mixes based on artists you love, genres you like, or even time periods. So you could see something like 2010s music, or Paramore mix. You'll get a mix of songs you like, as well as new ones to broaden your taste. Spotify says the mixes update frequently, (likely daily or weekly based on its previous cadence), so you'll always have something fresh to dive into.