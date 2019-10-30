What you need to know Spotify is launching a new app specifically for children ages three-years-old and up called Spotify Kids.

It will feature handpicked content curated by editors and give parents two different categories to choose from.

Spotify Kids will first be available for Spotify Premium Family subscribers in Ireland starting October 30 as a beta program and expand to more markets soon after.

Being a parent in the digital age can be difficult, especially when it comes to shielding your young ones from all of the explicit content on the web. Thankfully, some companies make it a little easier by creating apps specifically for children. YouTube Kids is a great example of this by providing content and an app designed specifically around your youngsters. Now, there is a new app joining the fray, because on October 30, Spotify introduced a standalone kids app featuring handpicked content for your little ones. The Spotify Kids app will roll out first to Spotify Premium Family subscribers in Ireland as part of a beta program, and will later expand to more markets in the near future. Note that Spotify Kids is 100% human-curated content ensuring that your kids will have a safe listening experience when using the app. In total, Spotify's editors have over 100 years of experience in curating safe content for children, with many of them coming from companies such as Disney, Discovery Kids, and Nickelodeon.

Once Spotify Kids becomes available in your area, you'll first need to be a Spotify Premium Family subscriber and then you'll be able to download the app onto your child's device. During the sign-up process, you'll be given the choice of "Audio for Younger Kids" or "Audio for Older Kids." The Younger Kids category will feature lullabies and soundtracks chosen by editors for younger children, while the Older Kids category will include playlists and popular songs "that are appropriate and relevant for older kids." Another great benefit of Spotify Kids is that it is completely ad-free just like your regular Spotify Premium subscription, saving your children from being bombarded with ads while listening to music. While Spotify Kids is currently only available for subscribers in Ireland, users in the U.S. can still take advantage of a limited-time deal and grab a free Google Home Mini by being a new Premium subscriber. The offer runs through November 15 or until supplies run out, so if you've been wanting to give Spotify Premium a try, there has never been a better time.