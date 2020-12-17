What you need to know
- Cyberpunk 2077 has received mixed reception, with numerous crashes and technical issues on the console versions.
- Sony announced today that it is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store.
- Additionally, refunds are being offered.
Cyberpunk 2077 released a week ago and since then, it's been the subject of mixed reception, especially on consoles. Today, Sony announced that players on PS4 and PS5 can request a refund for the game if they choose. Additionally, Sony Interactive Entertainment is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store until further notice.
You can read the full announcement below:
SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.
Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.
The game's performance on lower-end consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One has been the subject of intense scrutiny. In an emergency investor call, CD Projekt Red stated that not enough time was spent working on these versions of Cyberpunk 2077.
Developing...
Diablo Immortal hands-on: Fun as hell
It's taken two years, but Diablo Immortal is finally playable, but only in Australia. Still, it's really good.
Android Central Podcast is hosting a Q&A, ask your questions here
The last Android Central Podcast of 2020 is coming soon, and to end the year on a high note, we're making the episode a Q&A! No matter what questions you have, this is your opportunity to ask whatever's on your mind.
New Galaxy S21 and S21+ leaks give us a high-res glimpse of the phones
Press renders showing Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ phones have surfaced in a new leak. The latest leak gives us our first look at the Galaxy S21 in all four rumored color options.
Make the perfect play with these PS4 sports games
Here are the best sports games that will give you all the competitive thrills when you can't play outside. Each game lets you imagine what sports of the future might look like and some even give you a workout at home. Play competitively or casually with friends.