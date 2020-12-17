Cyberpunk 2077 released a week ago and since then, it's been the subject of mixed reception, especially on consoles. Today, Sony announced that players on PS4 and PS5 can request a refund for the game if they choose. Additionally, Sony Interactive Entertainment is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store until further notice.

You can read the full announcement below:

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice. Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.

The game's performance on lower-end consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One has been the subject of intense scrutiny. In an emergency investor call, CD Projekt Red stated that not enough time was spent working on these versions of Cyberpunk 2077.

Developing...