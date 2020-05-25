It's no secret that people have frustrations with Android 10's gesture navigation, particularly the back gesture — and phones with curved screen edges have only exacerbated the problem. Apps that rely on slide-in drawers can be really tough to use, and when that's a core part of the interface it can slow you down dramatically.

But this week, I received a much-needed ray of hope for this system in the form of an app update. Slack, which previously had one of the worst collisions with gestures and curved screens, has redesigned its app to address both — and it's a wonderful change that every Android app developer needs to study and implement.

Android 10's gestures don't have to be frustrating — we just need fresh app designs.

Slack used to, like many apps, rely on a slide-in drawer for switching contexts inside the app. In the case of Slack, it was to change between channels, groups, threads and messages — something you do several (or dozens of) times each app session. With Android 10 gestures enabled, this required a precise angled edge swipe to pull in the drawer rather than generate a back gesture. But Slack was particularly frustrating because every view you ever had in the app also vertically scrolled. So you couldn't swipe horizontally in from the side, which triggers a back gesture, and you also couldn't swipe too vertically, which gets picked up by the interface as a vertical scroll. You had to perfectly hit the right 45-degree angle to use the slide-in drawer — and, well, it was basically impossible.

It was so bad on some phones that Slack ended up being really annoying to use. The OnePlus 8 Pro is a perfect example — because of its sharply-curved sides and large size, it was legitimately impossible to open the slide-in drawer with a gesture one-handed. In order to use Slack on my 8 Pro, I had to use two hands so I could tap the top-left corner of the interface to open the drawer. And considering how often you need to switch between channels in slack, this was a massive pain.

Then, my frustration was completely alleviated. After getting over the initial 3-minute shock of "everything is different and I hate it!" when the new Slack design arrived, I knew it had hit on something amazing.