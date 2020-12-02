What you need to know
- Keiichiro Toyama helped create Silent Hill and previously worked at Sony Japan Studio.
- Toyama has left Japan Studio and is co-founding a new team called Bokeh Game Studio.
- Toyama is joined by Kazunobu Sato and Junya Okura, who worked on The Last Guardian and Gravity Rush respectively.
Keiichiro Toyama has a long background in horror, working as creative director on the original Silent Hill at Team Silent before leaving for Sony Japan Studio to head up the Siren series. Today, we've learned that Toyama is leaving Japan Studio and co-founding a new team with Bokeh Game Studio. He's joined by Kazunobu Sato, producer on The Last Guardian, and Junya Okura, designer on the Gravity Rush games.
You can see the short new trailer these three have put together for their new studio below:
This is quite a shakeup of major talent leaving Japan Studio. The team is one of many at Sony Worldwide Studios working on PS5 games, with several small teams working on a very wide variety of projects across PlayStation history, including games such as Siren, Puppeteer, The Last Guardian, Bloodborne and most recently, Astro's Playroom and the Demon's Souls remake.
It's likely going to be some time before the team has a new project to show but hopefully we'll learn more about what is being worked on before long. You can follow the Bokeh Game Studio at its official Twitter page.
