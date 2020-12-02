Keiichiro Toyama has a long background in horror, working as creative director on the original Silent Hill at Team Silent before leaving for Sony Japan Studio to head up the Siren series. Today, we've learned that Toyama is leaving Japan Studio and co-founding a new team with Bokeh Game Studio. He's joined by Kazunobu Sato, producer on The Last Guardian, and Junya Okura, designer on the Gravity Rush games.

You can see the short new trailer these three have put together for their new studio below: