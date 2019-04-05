Should you import the Huawei P30 Pro to the U.S.?

Best answer: Absolutely! The P30 Pro is a fantastic phone that pushes the boundaries for mobile photography. I'm not exaggerating when I say that it is the best camera phone I used this year, and I'm coming from the Mate 20 Pro and S10+. The 5x optical zoom is amazing, and the phone takes better photos than the Pixel 3 in low-light conditions.

A new standard for mobile photography

Photography has been a core area of focus for Huawei over the last three years, and the Chinese brand pioneered several breakthroughs in this space. With the P30 Pro, Huawei is offering a quad camera setup at the back, with an all-new 40MP SuperSpectrum primary sensor joined by a 20MP wide-angle lens and 8MP periscope lens that has 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom. There's also a time-of-flight camera that adds depth information.

Huawei was able to integrate a 5x optical zoom lens in a phone chassis by folding the optics — the lens itself lives inside the chassis, and a mirror reflects incoming light onto the sensor at a 90-degree angle.

Google has to come up with something truly spectacular to match Huawei this year.

With the sensor arranged in such a fashion, Huawei is offering 10x hybrid zoom, and digital zoom all the way up to 50x. The camera has four shooting modes in auto: wide, 1x, 5x, and 10x, and you can engage digital zoom by manually zooming into a subject from the viewfinder.

Aside from the new hardware, Huawei has also introduced a new RYYB color filter in the P30 Pro, switching out the RGB array that has been the standard in photography for over 40 years. Huawei says the RYYB array allows 30% more light to pass through, with the filter itself taking up a smaller size than conventional Bayer filters.

The switch to RYYB combined with a new f/1.6 lens — which has 10% more light intake — allows the P30 Pro to dominate when it comes to low-light photography. I've used the P30 Pro for just over a week now, and in that time it has managed to take some truly fantastic low-light shots, beating out the Pixel 3 XL every single time. What's more incredulous is that Huawei's default auto mode fared better than the Pixel's Night Sight, and I didn't have to use the dedicated night mode on the P30 Pro thus far.

Huawei has managed to change the dynamic for mobile photography with the P30 Pro, and Google has to come up with something truly spectacular to match what Huawei is doing in this space.

