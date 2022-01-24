What you need to know
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners came out two years ago today.
- As part of the two-year anniversary celebration Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment have announced a sequel to their 2020 hit.
- The game has no release date but will serve as a direct sequel to the original.
Skydance Interactive announced a sequel to 2020's The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners called The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners with Chapter 2: Retribution. In Retribution, players will reprise their role as The Tourist and explore old and new parts of the same ruined New Orleans as the first game.
This one is a standalone sequel and doesn't require players to have played the original — although it would be helpful to know what happened in the story.
The announcement also came part-in-parcel with the news that the original game generated $60 million since its release in 2020, making it the studio's biggest financial success since its founding in 2010. Skydance isn't just celebrating Saints and Sinners' success, either as the game turned two years old yesterday, January 23rd.
Skydance Interactive celebrated the anniversary by discounting the original on the Oculus Store last week but began teasing a bigger announcement on social media.
The announcement didn't include a trailer or release date. Skydance Interactive was also very careful to avoid mentioning which platforms Retribution would launch on. With both PS VR2 and the Meta Quest Pro on the horizon, it's possible that The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Retribution will take advantage of the new hardware.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Review: You get the best of both worlds with the Garmin Vivomove Sport
Have you dreamed of a watch that effortlessly combines form and function into one stunning package? Then the Garmin Vivomove Sport might be the hybrid smartwatch of your dreams.
Battle royales all became Fortnite and we didn’t notice
It makes sense that games are copying the Fortnite model of free-to-play progression and crossover events, but it's making a lot of impressive games look stale.
These Oculus Quest 2 workout accessories will keep it clean and you healthy
More and more Quest 2 owners are using their headsets as an alternative to the gym. If you want to join them, make sure you have the tools you need to keep your Quest 2 clean between workouts. It'll make those intense Beat Saber or Supernatural workouts that much more effective!