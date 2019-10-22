I'm so excited to announce that dark mode is now available on Android Central. We heard your pleas to turn down the lights and we've taken that to heart. It took a lot of work to make it happen, but now we're thrilled to offer dark mode — and light mode — to whoever wants it!
Here's how it works:
- On iOS 13+, Windows 10, Android 10+, and macOS 10.14+, we'll see if your device is in dark mode or light mode and adjust the site theme to match.
- If you want to override the automatic selection, or you're using an OS or browser that doesn't support theme detection, you can hit the brightness switch in the ≡ menu in the top left corner of the site to switch between dark and light modes.
- Or you can hit the same brightness toggle right here:
And that's it! We're excited to roll this out to you, and want to hear your feedback. Like it? Hate it? Found something that's broken? Drop a line in the comments and let us know what you think!
