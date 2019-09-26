What you need to know
- ROME: Total War – Alexander coming to Android and iOS on October 24.
- It will be available on Android phones running Android 8.0 Oreo and above.
- ROME: Total War – Alexander is the second expansion to Creative Assembly's smash hit ROME: Total War, and is brought to Android by Feral Interactive.
Feral Interactive has today announced that ROME: Total War – Alexander is coming to Android and iOS on October 24. The second expansion to ROME: Total War, Alexander follows the campaign of Alexander the Great against the Persian empire, which began in 336BC. The campaign for Alexander pits players against the might of Darius III as they try to emulate or exceed Alexander's achievements.
ROME: Total War - Alexander was brought to iPad by Feral Interactive in 2017. Previously, ROME: Total War and the Barbarian Invasion expansion were added both to iPad and then mobile, with the expansion getting iPhone support earlier this year. ROME: Total War - Alexander will be compatible with Android phones running Android 8.0 Oreo and above, with these devices eligible to run the game:
- Google Pixel
- Google Pixel XL
- Google Pixel 2
- Google Pixel 2 XL
- Google Pixel 3
- Google Pixel 3 XL
- Google Pixel 3a
- Google Pixel 3a XL
- HTC U12+
- Huawei Nexus 6P
- Huawei Honor 10
- Huawei Mate 10
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- LG V30+
- Meizu X8
- Motorola Moto Z2 Force
- Nokia 8
- OnePlus 3T
- OnePlus 5T
- OnePlus 6T
- Razer Phone
- Samsung Galaxy S7
- Samsung Galaxy Note8
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy Note9
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
- Sony Xperia XZ1
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
- Xiaomi Mi 5
- Xiaomi Mi 6
- Xiaomi Pocophone F1
From the press release:
A century before the events of ROME: Total War, Alexander ascends the Macedonian throne and embarks upon an audacious campaign to conquer the all-powerful Persian Empire. Players will lead their armies to unify the Greek city states, and then march across Central Asia, routing all enemies along the way, before establishing their legend as Alexander the Great, the most remarkable general of classical civilisation.
For players who have mastered ROME and Barbarian Invasion, Alexander provides the ultimate test of their skills.
As with ROME: Total War and Barbarian Invasion, the iPhone and Android versions of Alexander will deliver the full experience of the desktop version, with a UI tailored specifically for phones.
The ROME: Total War titles are some of finest strategy games ever created, and their mobile counterparts bring intuitive touch or touch screen gaming, whilst maintaining all of the original features that made all three Rome Total War games instant classics.
Check out the brand new trailer below, and let the dulcet tones of Brian Blessed get you hyped for October 24!https://www.youtube.com/embed/8Ot4jtxK88s