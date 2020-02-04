What you need to know
- Dan Houser is a creative director and vice president of Rockstar Games.
- He's been involved in several major Rockstar titles, including Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V.
- Take-Two Interactive, parent company of Rockstar, revealed that Dan Houser is leaving in March.
According to a new press release from Take-Two Interactive, Dan Houser is leaving Rockstar Games. The press release notes that Dan is leaving after an "extended break" that began in Spring 2019. His last day at Rockstar will be March 11, 2020.
Dan and his brother Sam co-founded Rockstar Games in 1998. Dan has served as producer and writer of countless Rockstar titles like the Grand Theft Auto series, Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2. With his brother serving as the president of Rockstar, Dan's work as vice president of creativity has been a guiding force throughout the entirety of Rockstar's history.
"We are extremely grateful for his contributions," the press release says. "Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects."
