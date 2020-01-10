Roborock is spreading out from their usual robot vacuum fare this year at CES 2020 by announcing a new handheld vacuum cleaner. The Roborock H6 takes all of the expertise they've built over the course of their existing lineup, and packaged it into a lightweight, powerful unit that can keep carpets and hardwood floors clean in any home.

The H6 is the first vacuum in the world powered by a lithium polymer battery. With it, the H6 runs for 90 minutes in eco mode or 10 minutes on full blast. A handy little OLED screen in the handle helps you keep tabs on how much longer the H6 can run, alongside other helpful notifications. Weighing only 3 lbs. makes the Roborock H6 perfect for cleaning ceilings, shelves, and other high, hard-to-reach spots.