We've covered RhinoShield's excellent accessories before, but the company just released its line of Pixel 3 and 3 XL cases, bumpers, screen protectors and lenses, and we wanted to take a look at them to show you just how great they are. RhinoShield, if you don't know, began as a record-breaking Kickstarter project for kick-ass bumpers for your phones, but soon expanded into full product lines for everyone's favorite devices. The Pixel 3 lineup includes five parts: The SolidSuit case

The CrashGuard bumper

The case accessories like colored power buttons

The versatile camera lenses and adapters

The Impact and Tempered Glass screen protector To further fit with Google's aesthetic, each of the SolidSuit and CrashGuard lines is available in three colors, including black, white, and Blush Pink, along with options for a black Carbon finish and custom prints that can be printed on top of any of the existing colors. That's a lot of choice, but it's something RhinoShield takes very seriously, which is why it takes a bit of time after a phone is released to get right. So let's go through all of the options. SolidSuit

This is the flagship product in RhinoShield's lineup, featuring reinforced "ShockSpread" sides and a hard, matte or carbon fiber back in one of three colors. While the SolidSuit case weighs only 30 grams and adds only 3mm of thickness to the Pixel 3 or 3 XL, it feels extremely sturdy, and doesn't bulk up the phone too much. The phone is so snug inside, in fact, that it's a bit difficult to take off — a very good thing if you're looking for a case that won't slip off like a glove if and when the phone hits the concrete. We've seen this happen way too many times in other cases. RhinoShield says that its ShockSpread technology absorbs impacts from up to 11 feet (3.5 meters) and that the case exceeds military standards for drop protection.

Of course, it's not just about impact. The SolidSuit case is attractive, featuring a honeycomb interior design, a matte finish in any of the three colors, and the option to change out the power button for one of six different options, including Red

White

Yellow

Dark blue

Fern green

Coral pink

Given that our white Pixel 3 comes with an aqua-colored power button, the thought of matching it with the SolidSuit case was too much to resist. And of course, the combination of red and black on the Pixel 3 XL was extremely awesome, too. Those buttons are only $2.99 for a pack of six. You can get your SolidSuit case for just $29.99 at RhinoShield. See at RhinoShield CrashGuard bumper

The OG RhinoShield accessory is still one of the most versatile, especially for Pixel 3 owners who don't want a lot of excess stuff on their phone. One of the best ways to protect your phone without covering its beauty. The bumper slides easily onto the phone, but once it's there, it's not going anywhere. Featuring the same ShockSpread technology as the SolidSuit case, the CrashGuard bumper also promises 11 feet of drop protection, and comes in one of three awesome colors. The CrashGuard bumper is fantastic because while it doesn't have a back, it still protects against falls by adding a lip on the front and back of the phone. It also makes the glass back of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL much easier to grip. And yes, wireless charging still works. Get yours for just $24.99. See at RhinoShield Screen protectors

RhinoShield sells two types of screen protectors for the Pixel 3 series, and we loved both. The Impact Protection, seen above, is thin and light and easy to install, and once it's on there you can barely see it. It's been designed to fit within the comfy confines of either the SolidSuit or CrashGuard cases, too. The 9H 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a bit thicker, but has strong protection against the day-to-day wear and tear we show our phones. It's easy to install with a black frame so the entire screen is the same thickness, fixing a problem with many other tempered glass protectors. That being said, the glass itself is only 0.65mm thick and is super clear while ensuring the perfect touch response you expect from a Pixel 3 or 3 XL.

Both screen protectors are only $24.99. See at RhinoShield Lens and adapter

RhinoShield sells two lenses that, along with an adapter, work on practically every phone they make cases for. We've gone over the benefits in previous articles, but we thought we'd take the case and lens out to CES 2019, in Las Vegas, to see what the 4K HD Wide lens could do.