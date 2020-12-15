What you need to know
- Capcom has shared some new Resident Evil Village screenshots with IGN.
- One of these screenshots showcases a very Krampus-looking foe.
- Resident Evil Village is scheduled to release sometime in 2021.
Resident Evil Village is Capcom's next big entry in the iconic horror franchise and while we still don't have a release date, small teases and updates are being sent out. Capcom shared some new screenshots with IGN today, including one featuring a vaguely Krampus-like enemy, though he's missing the iconic horns.
You can take a look at all three new screenshots below (tap or click to enlarge).
We've already seen the werewolf-like beastmen that apparently make up a major threat in Resident Evil Village but it's nice to get another shot all the same.
"We're really excited for fans to experience Resident Evil Village when it comes out in 2021. We feel it's an accumulation of all the best elements of Resident Evil games from the past 25 years, with everything fans love about action-infused survival horror plus new surprises. Of course, there are plenty of puzzles to solve and mysteries to unfold," says Peter Fabiano, producer on Resident Evil Village, in a statement to IGN.
Hopefully we'll be getting a release date sometime not too long from now. Capcom previously stated that Resident Evil Village was being designed for PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5. The team is looking into last-generation versions for the Xbox One and PS4 but "can't make any promises." Resident Evil Village runs at dynamic 4K 60 FPS with ray-tracing.
