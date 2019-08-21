What you need to know
- Control is an upcoming game from Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games.
- There's a new launch trailer, showing some of the madness players can expect in the oldest house.
- Additionally, 505 Games is holding a livestream charity event for the game, to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
- Control is $51 to preorder on Amazon and is scheduled to be available on August 27, 2019.
Remedy Entertainment's next big game, Control, is almost here. Set in the Oldest House, Control tasks players with exploring the mindbending mysteries on offer as Jesse Faden, the new Director for the Federal Bureau of Control. Ahead of the game's release, there's a new launch trailer, set in the eldritch Oldest House and full of mystery. Check out the launch trailer below:
That's not all though. 505 Games, the publisher of Control, is holding a charity livestream on August 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT to benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital. St. Jude's is responsible for doing research on dangerous diseases and focuses on saving children's lives. If you're interested in watching the stream, you can check it out when it goes live right here.
Control is set to be available on August 27, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (through the Epic Games Store).
Take Control
Control
Enter the Oldest House
In Control, players take on the role of Jesse Faden, the new Director for the Federal Bureau of Control. In the otherworldly Oldest House, you'll need to uncover mysteries and stay alive as you find out just what's going on.
