The image shared by the company's General Manager shows the Redmi K30 will have an elongated hole-punch cutout, similar to the one on Samsung's Galaxy S10+. Just like the Galaxy S10+ , the Redmi K30's display cutout will house two selfie cameras.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing today shared (via GSMArena ) an early look at the company's upcoming Redmi K30 during the launch of the Redmi 8 in China. As revealed by Weibing in August, the Redmi K30 will be Redmi's first device to support 5G connectivity.

While it was already known that the Redmi K30 will include 5G support, Weibing today revealed that the smartphone will actually have dual 5G support. It will work in both SA (Standalone) and NSA (Non-Standalone) modes. NSA (Non-Standalone) 5G networking relies on existing 4G infrastructure, allowing smartphones to use 4G networks for things like communicating with the cell towers and servers.

However, Weibing added that the Redmi K30 will not be the cheapest 5G smartphone when it goes on sale. This suggests the Redmi K30 may be more expensive at launch than the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro. That said, it should still be much more affordable than flagship 5G smartphones from brands such as Samsung and LG.

Rumors suggest the smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 7250 chipset, which has dual-mode 5G support. The rest of the phone's tech specs, however, remain a mystery at this point. It is likely to be launched early next year, alongside the Redmi K30 Pro.

Xiaomi's first 120Hz phone may have been uncovered in MIUI 11 code