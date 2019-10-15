Realme has dominated the budget segment in India over the course of the last 15 months, and while it has ventured into the mid-range category with devices like the Realme XT in recent months, it didn't have a flagship powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8xx series. All that is changing today with the launch of the X2 Pro.

The Realme X2 Pro goes toe to toe with the best that Xiaomi and OnePlus have to offer. The phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. This is the first time Realme has offered a device with high refresh rate, and the panel features HDR10+. There's also an in-screen fingerprint sensor that takes just 0.23 seconds to unlock the phone.

Things continue to get more interesting on the hardware front: the X2 Pro is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset, and the base variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage. There's also an 8GB/128GB edition, and a 12GB/256GB limited edition option. On the software side of things, you get Android 9.0 Pie based on the latest version of ColorOS 6.0.