What you need to know
- The Realme X2 Pro is now official with an FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz panel.
- The device features a 64MP primary camera at the back that's joined by three other sensors.
- It has 50W SuperVOOC wired charging and a 4000mAh battery.
- The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855+.
Realme has dominated the budget segment in India over the course of the last 15 months, and while it has ventured into the mid-range category with devices like the Realme XT in recent months, it didn't have a flagship powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8xx series. All that is changing today with the launch of the X2 Pro.
The Realme X2 Pro goes toe to toe with the best that Xiaomi and OnePlus have to offer. The phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. This is the first time Realme has offered a device with high refresh rate, and the panel features HDR10+. There's also an in-screen fingerprint sensor that takes just 0.23 seconds to unlock the phone.
Things continue to get more interesting on the hardware front: the X2 Pro is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset, and the base variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage. There's also an 8GB/128GB edition, and a 12GB/256GB limited edition option. On the software side of things, you get Android 9.0 Pie based on the latest version of ColorOS 6.0.
You get four cameras at the back, with a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor joined by a 13MP telephoto lens that goes up to 2x, 8MP wide-angle shooter with 115-degree field-of-view, and a 2MP portrait lens. There's no OIS on any of the lenses, but you do get EIS for videos. The phone features a 4000mAh battery and uses OPPO's 50W wired charging system. The battery charges from flat to 80$ in just 30 minutes, with a full charge in under an hour. The phone also works over USB PD and standard Quick Charge wall plugs.
Not a whole lot has changed on the design side of things, with the X2 Pro featuring a similar aesthetic as the XT. It has a glass back, and both the front and back panes of glass are protected by Gorilla Glass 5.
Like the Realme X, the manufacturer is collaborating with designer Naoto Fukasawa to launch limited edition variants of the X2 Pro. This time around, the models feature a frosted glass finish in two hues: Brick and Cement. The limited edition variants come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and will go on sale in China for 3,299 RMB ($465).
As for the standard X2 Pro, the 6GB/64GB model is going on sale for 2,699 RMB ($380). The 8GB/128GB option is available for 2,899 RMB ($410), and sales kick off from October 18. The phone is launching in Europe, and we'll know how much it costs in the region shortly.
In the meantime, what are your thoughts on the Realme X2 Pro?