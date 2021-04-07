I've reviewed a handful of streaming accessories over the past few weeks, including the Razer Seiren X microphone, and I've now had the chance to try out the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam. As the "Pro" in its name suggests, it's an upgraded version of the Razer Kiyo, ditching the integrated ring light but improving fidelity and performance. This may only be the second proper webcam I've spent any amount of meaningful time with — after the Logitech StreamCam that I just reviewed — but it's easy to tell the quality on display here. I can confidently say it sits among the best streaming equipment for PS4 and PS5. However, because the PS5 doesn't support third-party webcams, you'll get the most mileage out of this camera on a PC. Still, for anyone using capture cards and not Sony's built-in capture software, you can stream PS5 games and look amazing while doing so with this camera. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Razer released the Kiyo Pro on February 23, 2021, so it's only been on the market for less than two months now. Like most tech products, you can purchase it at a wide variety of stores like Best Buy or Amazon, as well as Razer's own website. It retails for $200, and since it's such a new release, you likely won't find it for less. The only color it comes in right now is black. Razer Kiyo Pro: What's good

Starting with its design, you'll immediately notice it looks like a professional camera lens. Though it can't be twisted to adjust the field of view (that needs to be done in the app), I do love the aesthetic. The only downside to this is that the webcam can look a little bulky, but that's a minor nitpick. The Razer Kiyo Pro uses a 2.1-megapixel lens to shoot in 1080p at 60FPS. Should you want to enable the HDR, it'll drop the frame rate down to 30FPS, a compromise that I think most people won't mind. The image quality itself is great — not spectacular — but it certainly handles light better than the Logitech StreamCam, which I mentioned looked a bit washed out in its review.

In the above images, aside from the obvious wider FoV from the Razer Kiyo, it's clear that the colors are deeper, and it doesn't overexpose the image. Which type of image you prefer honestly comes down to personal preference, but I think the Kiyo Pro shoots better in this comparison. Speaking of its FoV, the Kiyo Pro supports 103°, 90°, 80°, which can all be adjusted through Razer's free proprietary Synapse app. This is perfect for when you want a closer picture or if you're in a room with multiple people and you'd like to get everyone on camera. My only complaint with this is that I really wish it were adjustable by twisting the lens instead of going through the app. The design fools your brain into thinking you should be able to. More than once, I've grabbed the Kiyo Pro and attempted to twist it. What sticks out on its specs sheet is that a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 covers the lens to be scratch-resistant. I never find myself touching the lens because I don't want to leave smudges on it, so this feature seems kind of unnecessary to me. I tried to reason that this would be good for anyone who travels, but it already comes with a privacy cap that protects the lens. Razer Kiyo Pro: What could be better

As soon as I placed the webcam on my laptop and went to plug it in, I noticed a problem: it was all too easy for the cord to turn the camera because the swivel on its mount doesn't have enough tension. You can swivel the webcam a complete 360°, and you'll need to twist it a lot to try and get the tension just right so that it's not too loose on the mount. As with most webcams, I wouldn't use its integrated microphone for any serious recording. While it may get the job done on a quick call with your friends, this isn't something you want to be streaming with. Buy a dedicated USB microphone instead if you plan to record and/or stream with this device. For a $200 webcam, as good as it is, I was expecting more from it. It doesn't have any standout features other than maybe its HDR capabilities. That it only shoots in 1080p at 60FPS is a tough pill to swallow when you'd think that by now, and at that price, it should be 4K capable. Razer Kiyo Pro: Competition

At itsa high-end price point, the Logitech StreamCam is a strong competitor. It also shoots in 1080p at 60FPS, and it features a suite of customization options through the Logitech Capture app. The webcam can be mounted horizontally or vertically depending on what's works better at the time for you, and it comes in at $170. Though the lighting can look overexposed, you can turn off its smart auto-focus and smart auto-exposure in the app because I don't think these features work all that well. For a cheaper webcam with a similar aesthetic to the Kiyo Pro, you can pick up its older sibling. The Razer Kiyo has a built-in ring light that immediately improves the image quality. Its biggest trade-off is that you'll need to choose between 720p at 60FPS or 1080p at 30FPS. But considering it only retails for around $100, that's not too bad. Razer Kiyo Pro: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want a webcam that shoots in HDR

You want a webcam that delivers deeper colors

You want a privacy cap with your webcam

You want to adjust your field of view You shouldn't buy this if... You don't want to spend a fortune

You want a webcam that shoots in 4K

You're looking for something with unique features 4 out of 5 You'll find a lot to love here, but you also may look at its $200 price tag and not be impressed by what it offers. It's both easy and difficult to recommend this product. I know that's a contradictory take, but I stand by it. On the one hand, you have a genuinely great webcam that delivers an excellent image with deep colors. On the other, you can find similar webcams that do 1080p at 60FPS for much less than $200. Ultimately you'll know what you're looking for in a webcam, whether you decide to purchase this one or another. It's definitely great; I'm just not sure it's $200 great.