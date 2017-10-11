Razer has something in store for gamers on November 1, and a teaser indicates it'll be a mobile device of some sort.
Razer, the well-known gaming company, took to its social media channels to tease the upcoming announcement of its "biggest unveiling."
Accompanying the date is the image of a shadowy figure enjoying what is pretty obviously a mobile device of some sort, and is almost certainly a smartphone.
WATCH for our biggest unveiling...— RΛZΞR (@Razer) October 11, 2017
👁️https://t.co/gwrwrxbhf9 pic.twitter.com/OyBFVocHOF
Razer hasn't exactly been shy about what it has been working on in the mobile space. Earlier in 2017, Razer acquired Nextbit, the makers of a pretty unique Android phone called the Robin. Alongside an IPO filing in July, Razer revealed that it was indeed working on a smartphone for release by the end of 2017.
Razer typically focuses its efforts on creating high-end gaming accessories, but it has expanded its reach to gaming laptops and even lighting kits in recent years. As for what Razer will bring to the table for a smartphone, it's safe to say that it will likely focus on gaming in some way. But exactly what form that will take remains to be seen. For now, you can head to Razer's event page to sign up for alerts on whatever it's set to announce on November 1.
Reader comments
Razer has something big to announce November 1 — and it's probably a phone
Would be funny if they threw a curve ball and it was a Gaming Smart Assistant!
I think the only thing that could really get me to want something from them would be if the phone had a slide out controller like the Xperia play had and I would only use it for emulators. Other than that I can't think of any service they could include that would get me to want to use their phone over my current phone.
I was thinking along a similar line... But I doubt they'll actually do a slide out controller. And realistically something like that one Moto mod is probably more practical anyway.
I really can't see what they could do to make it compelling to gamers lined up with other phones that are available... Their logo will look nice on the back of a phone though lol.
Eh, maybe they'll surprise us.
The only surprise they could actually pull to give themselves an edge is to make it affordable. Is anyone actually expecting them to do it? Likely not.
Or......it could be a watch. I mean, they did emphasize the word "WATCH".