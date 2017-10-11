Razer has something in store for gamers on November 1, and a teaser indicates it'll be a mobile device of some sort.

Razer, the well-known gaming company, took to its social media channels to tease the upcoming announcement of its "biggest unveiling."

Accompanying the date is the image of a shadowy figure enjoying what is pretty obviously a mobile device of some sort, and is almost certainly a smartphone.

Razer hasn't exactly been shy about what it has been working on in the mobile space. Earlier in 2017, Razer acquired Nextbit, the makers of a pretty unique Android phone called the Robin. Alongside an IPO filing in July, Razer revealed that it was indeed working on a smartphone for release by the end of 2017.

Razer typically focuses its efforts on creating high-end gaming accessories, but it has expanded its reach to gaming laptops and even lighting kits in recent years. As for what Razer will bring to the table for a smartphone, it's safe to say that it will likely focus on gaming in some way. But exactly what form that will take remains to be seen. For now, you can head to Razer's event page to sign up for alerts on whatever it's set to announce on November 1.