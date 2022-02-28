Similar to Qualcomm's Snapdragon Sound branding, Snapdragon Connect isn't really a new product. It's a collection of products representing a comprehensive suite of technology that tech companies such as smartphone OEMs can leverage in their devices.

Qualcomm offers some of the best solutions around when it comes to mobile connectivity. So it makes sense that the company is launching Snapdragon Connect, its new badge for devices carrying its best connectivity technologies.

For the best Android phones running powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Snapdragon Connect includes sub-6 and mmWave 5G (where available), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 and above, and much more that you'll find in the Snapdragon X65 5G modem and the new X70 modem.

Snapdragon Connect also extends to other devices, including Snapdragon-powered laptops running some of the latest Qualcomm chipsets, as well as gaming devices, AR/VR for Metaverse-ready headsets, and automotive, with their own set of requirements for the badge. Qualcomm says its unique integrated approach to the platform ensures not only better connectivity across devices but improved efficiency for better battery life.

Qualcomm has not announced any Snapdragon Connect devices at the time of writing, but you can be assured that those carrying the badge will include the best fastest 5G and Wi-Fi speeds available. Qualcomm also hopes to bring the platform to wearables, meaning we could eventually have more smartwatches or smart glasses with improved cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity.