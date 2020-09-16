What you need to know
- The PlayStation Plus Collection will be available for PS Plus subscribers when the PS5 launches.
- A number of first and third-party PS4 titles will be available to play on the new console.
- Some games announced for the service include God of War, Bloodborne, and Final Fantasy 15.
During the PS5 reveal showcase on Wednesday, Sony announced a new addition to the console's PS Plus subscription service.
PlayStation Plus Collection, which will be coming to the PS5, will allow subscribers to play select PS4 titles for free with a subscription. The service will be available at PS5 launch — Nov. 12 in select countries in Nov. 19 in the rest of the world's markets.
"Access the entire collection on your PS5 at launch. Simply download games and start playing," the announcement trailer said.
This is looking like Sony's answer — or at least a partial answer — to Xbox Game Pass, which allows users access to a number of games for free with a subscription. There seems to be a much closer focus on larger titles from last generation. There are a mix of first and third-party titles that'll be available.
The games shown off as available during the showcase were: God of War, Bloodborne, Monster Hunter World, Final Fantasy 15, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat X, Uncharted 4, Ratchet & Clank, Days Gone, Until Dawn, Detroit, Battlefield 1, Infamous: Second Son, Batman Arkham Knight, Last Guardian, The Last of Us: Remastered, Persona 5, and Resident Evil 7.
We don't have confirmation if this is the full slate, but this is a good selection to start. We'll update when more games are added.
Load up
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes, and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations and you can stock up for PS5 games.
Available in November!
PlayStation 5
Get ready ofr the holidays
The PS5 isn't available for preorder just yet, but a few retailers are letting fans sign up for notifications so they don't miss out. Preorders will be available any day now so be sure to keep an eye out.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sony reveals the prices and release dates for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Editi
Today, Sony held the Playstation 5 showcase. Here's everything that was announced during the event.
Tons of AAA games got announced at Facebook Connect today
Facebook Connect was the home of some massive game announcements for the Oculus platform. From Oculus Quest 2 to Oculus Rift S, big names like Splinter Cell, Assassin's Creed, Jurassic World, Walking Dead, Beat Saber, and Star Wars are making some virtual reality debuts.
Want an Oculus Quest 2? Here's where to buy one!
The Oculus Quest 2 was announced at Facebook Connect 2020. Here's how to preorder the hottest new wireless VR system around!
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.