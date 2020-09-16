Ps Plus CollectionSource: Sony (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • The PlayStation Plus Collection will be available for PS Plus subscribers when the PS5 launches.
  • A number of first and third-party PS4 titles will be available to play on the new console.
  • Some games announced for the service include God of War, Bloodborne, and Final Fantasy 15.

During the PS5 reveal showcase on Wednesday, Sony announced a new addition to the console's PS Plus subscription service.

PlayStation Plus Collection, which will be coming to the PS5, will allow subscribers to play select PS4 titles for free with a subscription. The service will be available at PS5 launch — Nov. 12 in select countries in Nov. 19 in the rest of the world's markets.

"Access the entire collection on your PS5 at launch. Simply download games and start playing," the announcement trailer said.

This is looking like Sony's answer — or at least a partial answer — to Xbox Game Pass, which allows users access to a number of games for free with a subscription. There seems to be a much closer focus on larger titles from last generation. There are a mix of first and third-party titles that'll be available.

The games shown off as available during the showcase were: God of War, Bloodborne, Monster Hunter World, Final Fantasy 15, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat X, Uncharted 4, Ratchet & Clank, Days Gone, Until Dawn, Detroit, Battlefield 1, Infamous: Second Son, Batman Arkham Knight, Last Guardian, The Last of Us: Remastered, Persona 5, and Resident Evil 7.

We don't have confirmation if this is the full slate, but this is a good selection to start. We'll update when more games are added.

