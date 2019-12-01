We acknowledge that this might not be the sexiest gift to pick up for Cyber Monday , but it just might be the most appreciated. This UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector from APC is on sale for $15 off its normal price, and I can tell you from personal experience that it is worth every penny!

This UPS from APC has seven outlets to plug in your precious electronics, plus a USB charger port for your smartphone. It will keep your devices safe from a surge and can keep you operational for up to half an hour so you can power down safely.

Living in central Texas, we get our fair share of freak thunderstorms and power surges, and this UPS has protected my iMac, wireless router, laptop, tablet, phone, and several Amazon Echo devices many times. I can plug several devices in at once, and I know that it will not only keep them safe from a surge, but it will give me enough time to power them down safely if I'm not sure how long the power will be out.

This device has a 5-foot power cord, and I can easily stash it under my desk and out of the way. You can also tweak the alarm settings, so if the power goes out while you're in another room, you will know when to run in and save your progress or that presentation. It also has a lifespan of up to five years, so this little lifesaver will probably outlast a lot of the tech it's protecting!

If you're investing in an expensive smart TV, iMac, gaming system, or just want to keep your existing tech secure, there's really no excuse not to pick up this UPS on Cyber Monday along with your other purchases.