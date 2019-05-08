At the beginning of each month, Google updates its monthly Android Security Bulletin and pushes out a security patch to its Pixel phones to ensure they're as up-to-date and secure as can be. The process is pretty smooth and painless for those Pixel owners, but if you have a phone that's made by Samsung, LG, Huawei, etc., you can often find yourself waiting a while before the patch arrives on your handset.

With a new initiative Google's calling "Project Mainline", the company's aiming to get security patches out to users faster than ever by handling them through the Google Play Store similar to app updates.

Project Mainline will only be available for phones that ship with Android Q out of the box, meaning a device that is later updated to Q won't be supported (including the new Pixel 3a and 3a XL that just launched).

At launch, Google's aiming to update a pretty extensive list of components through the Play Store, including: