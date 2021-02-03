The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G are both amazing phones, but they're also quite pricey. Therefore, you're going to want to protect your investment with a quality case that can stand tall against heavy damage. Luckily, Incipio's brand new line of cases for S21 devices has arrived, and it's everything an S21 user could ever dream of. Here's a look at why.

Never worry about drops again

Ultra-protective cases in the past have been effective, but have always been bulky and uncomfortable. When designing its cases, Incipio set out to find a way to slim down the case profile without sacrificing any protectiveness.

Its solution was Impact Strut technology, a creative and innovative design in which a system of small struts is lined across the inner edge of the case. When you drop your phone, the force of the impact is absorbed completely by each of these struts. This design gives Incipio cases the ultra-protective qualities that users need while also providing a slim and sleek look that everyone will love. Incipio's cases are rated for 8-foot drops (Organicore), 12-foot drops (Duo), and 14-foot drops (Grip), respectively.

In addition to Impact Strut technology, Incipio cases also feature some other awesome protective features as well. The first of these are raised-edge bezels, which ensure that the phone's screen remains safe if it's dropped on its face side down. Secondly, the surface of Incipio cases are scratch and discoloration resistant. This guarantees that these cases will hold up perfectly against small sharp objects and general wear and tear. Finally, the cases are fitted with multi-directional textured grips for your fingers. These make it much harder for your phone to slip out of your hands, effectively preventing issues from drops before they ever happen.

Keep it clean with antimicrobial surfaces

In addition to protecting your phone from physical damage, many Incipio cases protect you from germs as well. This is thanks to the fact that Duo and Grip Incipio cases have antimicrobial surfaces. These surfaces kill 99.9% of the germs that end up on your phone, which means that you'll never have to worry about anything unsavory being transferred to your hands when you pick your phone up.

Protection against germs isn't something many phone cases offer at all, so the fact that Incipio cases have it is really cool. Being sick less is always a good thing, right?

Where to get the cases