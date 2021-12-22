CES 2022 is just a couple of weeks away, but as it approaches, companies and tech publications have started pulling out due to concerns over Omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant. A few high-profile tech companies, including Amazon and Meta, have already withdrawn from the show. T-Mobile will also significantly reduce its presence, and its CEO has wholly backed out from presenting a keynote.

That said, many companies expected to attend have yet to announce any changes in their plans.

Given how CES is expected to return in full force and the event is only weeks away, do you think CES should just be canceled in order to keep prospective attendees safe?

Should CES 2022 be canceled?

CES is one of the major annual tech trade shows where companies show off their latest consumer products. While the show isn't too focused on smartphones, companies tend to launch other devices such as the best Android TVs. There's also bound to be a lot of concept models, like TCL's rollable display tech they showed off last year.

However, with more companies withdrawing from the show, it's starting to look a lot like CES 2021, which was a virtual affair due to the growing concerns about Covid. And with it back on the rise, it could very well be the case this time around.

That said, the organizers have put various health protocols in place in order to help protect the expected 2100 exhibitors. That includes requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, masks to be worn indoors, and social distancing. Organizers have also set up on-site testing, wider aisles for walking around the venue, improved ventilation, sanitation stations, and more.

It's not looking good for CES, which can only make us wonder about the upcoming MWC 2022, which is also expected to return for an in-person event in February, along with IFA later in the year.