PlayStation Plus already offers a host of benefits to its subscribers, from exclusive discounts to online multiplayer access, and members are about to get even more when the PS5 launches. Sony announced the PlayStation Plus Collection, granting subscribers access to a library of select PS4 titles for free on the PS5. Here's everything you need to know about it.

PlayStation Plus offers exclusive discounts on games, two free games every month, access to online multiplayer, more cloud storage, and a whole lot more. It's absolutely something every PS4, and soon PS5, owner should have.

What is the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5?

The PlayStation Plus Collection is a new benefit being offered to PlayStation Plus subscribers, and you won't need to pay any extra for it. The service will allow members to play a number of first and third-party titles for free. These games can be downloaded directly to your PS5 console at any time.

It is set to launch alongside the PS5 on November 12. Sony notes that the availability of games may vary by country, and the PlayStation Plus Collection is not available in China.

Is the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS4?

No, it doesn't look like the PlayStation Plus Collection will be available on PS4. But don't worry, your existing PlayStation Plus membership should carry over to PS5.

Which games are in the PlayStation Plus Collection?

Sony has announced 18 games that will appear in the PlayStation Plus Collection at launch.

Batman Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy 15

God of War

Infamous: Second Son

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Ratchet & Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us: Remastered

Uncharted 4

Until Dawn

Resident Evil 7

Is the PS Plus Collection different from Xbox Game Pass?

The PlayStation Plus Collection is much different than Xbox Game Pass. Despite it offering a number of games to download on demand, it is very far from a "Netflix for games" type of model that Microsoft is going for. It's library at launch will be extremely limited, and it doesn't seem like newer games will come to the service.

And Sony certainly won't start releasing new first-party games into any of its PS5 subscription services anytime soon. PlayStation Now is more like Xbox Game Pass, and even that service is lacking.

Is the PS Plus Collection part of PS Now?

PlayStation Now is a completely separate service from the PlayStation Plus Collection. If you purchase a PlayStation Now subscription, you won't get access to any of the games in the PlayStation Plus Collection unless they also happen to be a part of PS Now.